DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother painfully pleaded for help in finding her teenaged son’s killer more than a year after his death.

Police said they believe 16-year-old Carlos Alonso was targeted when he was shot and killed a day before Mother’s Day, last year near Southwest 178th Street and 105th Avenue.

Video evidence proved he was scared and screaming for his life, according to police.

Alonso’s mother, Lliliam Alonso, said her son told her he was going fishing with friends and never returned home.

Bullets went flying just a few blocks from his home moments after he left.

Police later retrieved surveillance vide which showed someone running near the scene, and they believe that person may be involved.

Lliliam expressed her loneliness since her son’s death.

“The most difficult part of this is now being alone, and I live alone and I have to trust in God to give me strength because everything I do, I do alone,” she said. ‘it’s very difficult to wake up and think, ‘I have to do it all.'”

Lliliam said Alonso was supposed to join the military academy this month.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

