Mother pleads for help to find son’s killer in road rage shooting

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 21-year-old who was killed during a road rage incident in Sunrise is pleading for the public’s help in finding her son’s killer.

Tarrance Geter was shot and killed near the intersection of Northwest 44th Street and Nob Hill Road on Oct. 23.

Geter and his friend were heading north on Hiatus Road when they accidentally cut off the subject.

The subject then followed them, according to police, and opened fire on the car.

Geter was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“All I’m asking y’all to do is just put y’allself in my shoes, in my body,” said Geter’s mother Chiquita Moore, “and just give me peace right now, ’cause my child is gone. I’m never getting him back. I’m never getting him back. I’m asking y’all please, help me. Help me bring this person to light. Help this person come forward.”

Police said they believe a light-colored pickup truck was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooter’s whereabouts and recognize the pickup truck, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

