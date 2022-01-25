DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is asking the public for help in getting a killer off the streets.

Nancy Torres brought her son Gabriel to the U.S. for a better life, but it was cut short just days after his 21st birthday.

Eight years later, her emotions remain raw from the death of her oldest son.

“I walked out of my door, I saw my son laying on the floor,” Torres said as she fought back tears on Tuesday. “I called 911 too, but it was too late when they got there.”

Gabriel Hernandez was shot and killed outside their home off Southwest 258th Street and 123rd Place in Homestead back in November of 2013.

“He received a telephone call. While he was still on the phone, he went outside of his residence, and moments later gunshots were heard,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Joshua Wendling. “We’ve been working this case, again, for the past eight years. We’re still hoping that we can develop new leads. There could have been people there that saw things, and so far, we haven’t had anybody really come forward and elaborate what happened.”

“Hopefully somebody comes forward ’cause that day was my son, and tomorrow it can be somebody else’s,” said Torres.

The cash reward has been raised to $15,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward of up to $15,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.