NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toy for every child at Golden Glades Elementary School.

Students lined up Thursday and selected a special gift from the Jada Page Foundation.



“For me, it’s just about keeping her memory alive. That’s what keeps me alive,” said Rosalind Brown, Jada’s mother.

“Thank you, Jada,” said a group of students.

“Five years later, this is what we are doing,” said Brown.

It was five years ago when 8-year-old Jada was shot and killed by an unknown gunman, outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Not long after, her mother formed the foundation in her honor to give back to the community, and this holiday season, Golden Glades was looking for someone to give.



“I looked at the face of Rosalind Brown and something said, write her,” said Karen Floyd-Rozier, Lead school security guard at Golden Glades Elementary.

That’s when the Jada Page Foundation agreed to start an annual toy giveaway. In this case, making sure every child at the school has a new toy this Christmas.

“I want to say I am thankful for the people coming out today and thank you for the gifts,” said student Taron Franks.

“To see the smiles on the kids faces, it reminded me of when I watched the video of Jada and how she smiled when she received gifts on Christmas, so this truly is a blessing,” said Golden Glades Elementary School Principal Jeff Rateau.

Jada’s little sister Jazz Page was also there to help.



“Because we miss her a lot, and we want to give her something that she would be proud of today,” said Jazz Page.

“For me, this is priceless. They are smiling. They’re excited, and I just feel like Jada’s presence is here. I know that if I’m not doing anything else, I am making her happy right now,” said Brown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.