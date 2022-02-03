WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl is back home from the hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of her young sister.

Draya Fleming misses her best friend, her 6-year-old sister, and more than anything, she wishes she could’ve come home too, like she did Wednesday.

“The guy know he took away a lot,” said Tyricka Williams. “He took away my daughter, her best friend, he took away her freedom. She gotta learn how to walk and everything all over again.”

At the end of December, deputies said Sean Greer hit six kids who were walking in Wilton Manors, after he lost control of his car trying to get around a transit bus.

Five-year-old Paris Kylie Jones and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming did not survive. Draya, and three others, had to be rushed to the hospital.

At one point, mom thought she was going to lose her too.

“So I was crying so hard, and I had to hide and talk with God, ‘please don’t take both of them. Please, just leave her for me’, you know, and he did that,” said Williams.

Then William had to tell Draya that her sister did not make it. She had the therapist do that.

“I couldn’t put together that sentence to tell her that she lost her sister, and I didn’t want to give her that bad news, because I wanted to be the person that she come to get comfort,” said Williams.

Draya doesn’t like talking about what happened because of what she remembered that day.

“She told me, she said, ‘mama I can’t stand the car that run over Andrea,'” said Williams.

It’s hard for an adult to process that, let alone a 9-year-old girl, but through their pain they have each other.

“Right now, I’m still numb to the world. I’m just, my spirit comes from her. Like her progress, everything that she’s doing, she’s my motivation,” said Williams.

Greer faces 22 charges for that hit-and-run crash.

