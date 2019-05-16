Mother of woman who died after undergoing cosmetic surgery at SW Miami-Dade clinic speaks out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a woman who died after she underwent cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade described the heart-stopping moments she realized her daughter was never coming come.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Iolany Ferez fought back tears as she described her relationship with her daughter, Danea Plasencia.

“She wasn’t just my daughter; she was my best friend,” she said, “and the only thing that’s breaking my heart is that I didn’t tell her I loved her before she left.”

Nearly a week later, the grieving mother discussed the events leading to Plasencia’s cosmetic procedure, when things took a tragic turn.

“I knew something was wrong,” said Ferez.

Plasencia checked into Mia Aesthetics for a Brazilian butt lift, May 9.

Ferez said her daughter had been self-conscious after having her third baby, and she had worked two jobs for a year to save up for the surgery.

“She was counting down the months,” said Ferez.

But Plasencia never woke up after the hour-long procedure.

“They called me from the clinic. They told me, ‘OK, she’s out of surgery. Come and pick her up,'” said Ferez. “Ten minutes later, I was getting dressed, I was excited everything went well, I was so happy, like, ‘Oh, God, everything went OK.’ Ten minutes later exactly, they called me back. They told me, ‘Go straight to the emergency room. She stopped breathing. She’s blue.'”

And now, instead of helping her recover, Plasencia’s family is planning her funeral.

The 28-year-old leaves behind three small children.

The loss was too much for her brother, Andrew Plasencia, to put into words.

“I wish I could trade places with her. She had so much more to live for than me,” he said as he broke down in tears.

This devastated family said they’re leaning on their faith to help them fight through the pain.

Hours after Plasencia’s death, a spokesperson for Mia Aesthetics released a statement to 7News that read in part, “We are fully dedicated to investigating why today’s tragedy occurred. We will be fully transparent with our patients and with the public as more details emerge.”

Loved ones said Plasencia did extensive research before she selected her surgeon, but even that wasn’t enough.

“Love yourself, love yourself,” said Ferez.

Plasencia’s family have a message for other young women who are thinking about going under the knife.

“You don’t need no surgery, you don’t need anything. Every single girl in this world is beautiful the way you are,” said Andrew.

“Why are you going to risk your life for life for something that there’s a chance that you might not wake up?” said Ferez.

Plasencia’s funeral has been scheduled for Friday evening. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

