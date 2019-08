BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have located the mother of a child who was found wandering the streets of Boynton Beach.

The young boy was found along Congress Avenue near Gateway Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: The child’s mother has been located. We will provide further information as it becomes available. https://t.co/84sBH3KKlD — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 19, 2019

Officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood near the area where he was found.

His mother was located shortly after.

