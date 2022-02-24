MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s been a decade since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed holding a bag of Skittles in his hand.

A movement was born out of his death.

His mother has been on a mission to honor her son and to help others.

She’s a mother South Florida has come to embrace, who’s at the forefront for racial justice.

“We can’t give up; we have come too far,” said Sybrina Fulton.

Fulton was leading the Trayvon Martin Foundation Peace Walk a few weeks ago to honor her son.

Trayvon Martin was a 17-year-old Miami Gardens native, who was shot and killed by a neighborhood watchman from Florida 10 years ago.

Fulton sat down with 7News days before the 10-year anniversary of her son’s death.

“It does not certainly feel like 10 years. In my heart, it feels like something that just happened a few years ago, because of the pain that I carry in my heart is still very deep,” said Fulton.

She uses that pain as fuel leading her to create a group for mothers who have experienced a similar loss.

“I don’t have a shortage of moms. I bring 100 moms every year, and they’re all looking to me,” she said.

A report for the Washington Post showed people of color are still twice as likely to die at the hands of law enforcement.

Despite this trend, Fulton does not think her son died in vain.

“No, because I remember there was a time people wasn’t being held accountable for taking a person’s life,” she said.

George Zimmerman, the self-appointed neighborhood watchman accused of killing Martin, was acquitted on all counts.

Fulton said progress in the fight for social justice feels bittersweet.

“I wanna say happy birthday to Trayvon,” said Fulton at the Trayvon Martin Foundation Peace Walk rally.

Martin would have celebrated his 27th birthday this February.

“Well, when people consider themselves an activist, they have to act on whether it’s voting or signing up people to vote, jury duty, running for office or writing to your legislature,” said Fulton.

She said that there are still many other ways to get involved.

She has also set up a foundation in Martin’s honor.

