Mother of teen seen breaking into, stealing from Fort Lauderdale mini-mart to surrender him to cops

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother whose teenage son was caught on surveillance video breaking into and stealing from a Fort Lauderdale mini-mart plans to surrender him to police.

According to store manager Victoria Collado, the mother of one of the culprits spotted her son in this video and plans to turn him in to police. She stopped by the store on Thursday.

“She did apologize and explained to me that it was her son,” she said. “She was shocked that her son is out there doing that, and she had no idea. He must have been sneaking out at night.”

Surveillance video captured three crooks breaking into and stealing from the Mega Saver at Northeast 13th Street and Flying L Drive overnight on Wednesday. The crooks could be seen throwing bricks and kicking in the door.

The trio grabbed armfuls of Apple products, cellphones and other electronics, and it wasn’t their first crime at the mini-mart.

In July, Collado said the same guys cleaned them out the same way, and days before that, they took an car that had pulled up to a pump and was left unattended.

At least two crooks remain on the run, and officials worry if they are not all caught, they might strike again.

“I don’t want it to happen again,” Collado said. “It’s sad to see literally children just doing that. It’s not a game, so at the end of the day, they have to face the consequences.”

Police continue to search for the other two crooks seen in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

