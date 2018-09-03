Mother of teen killed in drive-by shooting raises Crime Stoppers reward to $15K

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother mourning the death of her son is doing whatever she can to get justice, and that includes increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest.

Seventeen-year-old Mendell Butler was killed in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of his Miramar condominium, located in the area of Miramar Parkway and Northwest 37th Avenue, July 2.

Officials said he was with friends when a silver car with dark-tinted windows pulled up and opened fire.

“I ran downstairs, and I saw my neighbor laying in a pool of blood,” said Mendell’s mother, Omorose Butler, as she fought back tears, “and I looked over, and I saw my son was completely lifeless and unresponsive.”

Officials said two other people were hit in the shooting. Both of them survived.

Mendell’s mother said he had a bright future ahead, as he was close to finishing up high school.

“He was looking into colleges this year, looking into the Bright Scholarships,” she said. “He was a part of the criminal justice program at Miramar High School. This would’ve been his fourth year, as he wanted to be a lawyer.”

Miramar Police investigators concluded that Mendell was not believed to be the target.

Omorose is now ramping up her efforts to get justice for her son. She raised $12,000 on her own to put toward the Broward Crime Stoppers $3,000 reward, bringing the new total to $15,000.

“I want to say thank you to all of those individuals and organizations that helped me raise the money,” Omorose said.

Haunted by the painful memory of her son’s final moments, she moved out of the apartment complex on Sunday.

“I just really want these people caught, to be taken off the street so that this doesn’t happen to another family,” she said.

If you have any information on the fatal drive-by, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $15,000 reward.

