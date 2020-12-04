Mother of teen attacked at Miami Beach middle school plans to file suit

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a South Florida teenager who was the victim of an attack at a Miami Beach middle school plans to file suit.

Arianna Uguccioni said her daughter is afraid to attend school and is doing virtual learning following the Tuesday attack.

The attack was captured on a cellphone’s camera at Nautilus Middle School. According to the Uguccioni, the attacker is a classmate of her daughter’s.

The video shows the girl pulling the victim’s hair before repeatedly slapping and kicking her in the head.

The attack lasted for around 20 seconds before the alleged bully steps away from the victim, who was left with injuries to her back and head.

Uguccioni added that the girl was suspended for 10 days, but said more needs to be done.

“So now, according to the school, in 10 days, this child is welcome back in the school when my daughter is too scared to walk in the premises of the school,” Uguccioni said. “Now, she’s forced to do online school when she actually wanted to be in school because she likes her teachers.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are disturbed by the video, and the student was immediately reprimanded once they found out.

“We don’t want to see this happen to another child,” Michael Grieco, the family’s attorney, said. “We want to make sure there are consequences, obviously, for the attacker in this case. We want to make sure that any potential person in the future that’s thinking about doing this, either to my client or another child, will think twice.”

