Mother of student assaulted at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus assists with search for attacker

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a student brutally attacked at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus is ramping up efforts to help find the person responsible.

Tara James was out on the busy streets of North Miami passing out flyers with the sketch of what FIU Police believes to be the person involved in the assault that took place on Sept. 10.

Her son, 16-year-old James Critz, was randomly attacked along with 15-year-old Isabella Perdomo as they were on campus collecting samples for a project.

“This guy assaulted my son, and his friend with no provocation, almost killed both of them,” James said. “If today it’s my son, tomorrow it could be one of your kids. Please keep an eye out.”

Officials believe the attacker is between the ages of 18 and 20, has brown eyes and short cropped black hair, with medium-dark complexion.

If you have any information on this assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

