NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Years after her daughter was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a mother determined to make a difference in her community prepares to spread holiday cheer at a local school in the child’s memory.

Cellphone video showed Jada Page on Christmas Day of 2015 opening presents with her sister.

Santa bringing blue headphones that year. She also got a hoverboard.

2015 was a very merry Christmas. It was also Page’s last.

In August of 2016, Page was shot and killed by an unknown gunman just outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade. She was just 8 years old.

Since that time, her mother, Rosalind Brown, has walked a painful path of grief and determination to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“Really, my life goal is just to make sure that the world remembers her name,” she said.

This holiday season, Brown is planning something special for children.

“To me, it’s like a Christmas gift to myself to be able to do this for them in her honor,” said Brown.

The Jada Page Foundation will be handing out Christmas gifts on Thursday at Golden Glades Elementary School.

The school’s principal, Jeff Rateau, will be on hand to welcome the holiday cheer.

“As you know we’ve been through COVID and a lot of tough times, and a lot of the students don’t get to experience a lot of joy,” he said, “so to honor the memory and legacy of Jada Page, it’s just great that she’s going to bring toys to donate to our students and bring joy to their lives.”

Brown said sharing the joy is her goal, while remembering the life of a little girl who loved this magical time of year.

“Everything that I do, if Jada is attached to it, I feel like her presence is there,” she said. “For me to be able to give back and feel as though she is there as we are passing out these toys and making these kids happy before Christmas is, for me, fulfilling.”

Brown said she’s not the best at asking for help, but she’s hoping the community will be interested in contributing to the Jada Page Foundation Christmas Toy Giveaway.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.