Mother of pedestrian killed in Sunny Isles Beach says he was devoted family man

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother has been living a nightmare since a driver slammed into her loved ones, killing her son and injuring his wife and their children.

Adrienne Pelleg is speaking publicly for the first time since the July 1 crash that claimed the life of her son, 34-year-old Amir Pelleg.

“He would do anything for his little girls, Aviva and Ariella. They’re almost 3 and almost 7,” she said. “They were the love of his life.”

Pelleg said her son’s life revolved around his wife Zulma and their two daughters.

“I would never imagine what a great, devoted, wonderful dad he was,” she said.

Police said a driver was heading north on A1A when he lost control and plowed into the family near 174th Street, at around 8 p.m.

Amir was killed, and Zulma and the children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain.

The motorist stayed at the scene, and the case remains under investigation.

Pelleg said the victims were out on a Sunday stroll at the time.

She said Amir was an attorney who valued education.

“He was the consummate, perfect family man,” she said. “He was sensitive, he was kind, he was so good.”

Pelleg also took the opportunity to express her gratitude toward well-wishers who came forward in the wake of the crash.

“I think there’s a lot of innate goodness in this world, and I think the outpouring from the community, and how they’re helping us, has been just amazing, really, really amazing,” she said. “I want to thank everyone in the community for their continued support. They’re still coming, and they’re sharing, and they’re giving, and they’re remembering.”

Pelleg said her son was hoping his daughters would follow in his footsteps.

“First and foremost, he wanted his girls to grow up as strong women,” she said. “He wanted them to be successful. He wanted them to get an education and do all that he could to make them independent, strong women, happy, just really well-adjusted in life.”

Pelleg said the family is going to need help with expenses.

“Whatever comes in from the community, it’s really going for the future of his family and the girls and his wife,” she said. “There’s medical bills, and there’s funeral bills, and there will be a lot beyond this, and this is just really to take care of the family as best as we can help. At the end of the day, I think our responsibility as a family and legacy is to make sure that his girls are well taken care of, educated and grow up to be what he really wanted them to be.”

Loved ones have set up a Go Fund Me page for Amir and his family. If would like to make a donation, click here.

