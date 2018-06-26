Mother of MSD victim takes on new role as School Safety Director

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of one of the students killed in the Parkland shooting will be appointed to a new leadership role.

April Schentrup will be reassigned from her role as Principal of Pembroke Pines Elementary School to Director of School Safety and Security.

In her new role, Schentrup will implement new policies and procedures to keep students safe.

Schentrup lost her 16-year-old daughter, Carmen, in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting on Valentine’s day.

