Mother of missing 5-year-old Florida girl arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested the mother of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl who was reported missing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brianna Williams Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies have charged Williams with child neglect and making false statements.

Williams’ arrest comes shortly after investigators found human remains in a wooded area in Alabama amid the search for 5-year-old Taylor Williams. Investigators said indications appear to show the remains may belong to Taylor, but the exact identification is still pending.

Williams reported Taylor missing on Nov. 6. However, investigators said shortly after, she stopped cooperating with investigators.

Detectives said Williams is currently being held at the hospital after suffering an overdose.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.