Mother of Miami Norland High employee found dead makes tearful plea

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of the Miami Norland Senior High School employee whose body was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal made a tearful plea for information that could help police in their homicide investigation.

Linda Russell spoke with 7News, Thursday morning, in hopes that somebody watching could provide detectives with valuable information about the murder of her daughter, identified as 41-year-old Kameela Russell.

“She was my only child,” she said while holding back tears. “I just hope that somebody out there can help me to have some closure for me and her two girls.”

The test administrator was originally reported missing from her aunt’s home along the 800 block of Northwest 203rd Street, May 15.

Her decomposed body was found less than a mile away, in a canal near Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue, Saturday.

“This is very, very difficult cause, with her personality. She was always friendly. Everybody loved her,” Russell said, “and for this to happen, it’s a total shock. I just don’t understand any of it.”

Detectives searched the home of Kameela’s former colleague who lives near the canal but have not made any arrests.

The @MGPDFL is requesting the public’s assistance in the Homicide of Kameela Russell.

Anyone with information is urged to call MGPD Detective P. Valdes at 305-474-1454 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/vembWbSmF7 — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) May 30, 2019

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Miami Gardens Police Officer said they are looking for tips from the public.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

