Mother of man killed in Miami Gardens hit-and-run demands answers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens mother is demanding accountability from the driver who, police said, struck and killed her adult son and then fled the scene.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 34-year-old Akeem Jamal Cromer was fatally hit early Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 38th Court and 158th Street.

“Somebody hit him and ran and left him there to die,” said his mother, Pamela Henry, “and that’s what happened, he died.”

Investigators believe Cromer was left there for hours. At around 6 a.m., a neighbor who had gone outside to pick up the morning newspaper spotted his body.

Henry said she knew something was wrong when she hadn’t heard from her son all day.

“I knew something had happened to him,” she said. “I had that motherly instinct. Something happened to my child.”

Although police don’t have a description of the vehicle or driver who took off, they said neighbors in the area heard a loud collision at around 3:30 a.m.

Now his loved ones hope that motorist will do the right thing and surrender to authorities.

“Please come forward,” said Henry. “You know you hit something and hit someone, and you left him there to die.”

The grieving mother said it would help give her and the rest of her family some closure.

“You took an innocent life, and he didn’t deserve to die like that,” she said. “He was not that type of person. He was a loving, caring person. He was a workaholic. He worked, took care of his family, very family oriented. We are a very close family, and they took away my baby. They took away my son for no reason.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

