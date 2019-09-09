Mother of drowned sons handed hefty bond for unrelated charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother of two drowned sons has been handed a big bond for charges unrelated to the case.

Wildline Joseph, 23, was arrested Friday and stood before a Broward County judge in handcuffs, Monday morning.

“She’s been missing in action since her boys both drowned,” a prosecutor said.

“Two charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child,” the judge said.

Branario Minto, 5, and 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph were both found lifeless in a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums on May 22.

“The gates are locked, and they jumped the gate,” Wilson said shortly after the drownings. “They drowned in the water.”

More than three months after the drownings, 24-year-old John Louis Lynn, Jr. and Joseph were arrested just days apart.

Investigators alleged that the pair fell far short of offering the supervision that would have saved the young boys.

Prosecutors want Joseph to remain in jail.

“She likes to disappear,” a prosecutor said.

Since the drownings, prosecutors said Joseph has been up to no good.

“She has a pending prostitution charge in Miami-Dade, pending,” the prosecutor said. “When she was found in Lauderhill for this arrest, she gave a fake name. She is not to be trusted out in the public.”

She also has a criminal history, including arrests for battery, assault and resisting arrest.

“I am going to leave the bonds in place at $250,000 on each count,” the judge said.

Joseph’s total bond stands at $500,000. If Joseph does get out of jail, she will be under house arrest.

She also will not be allowed to communicate with Lynn, Jr., who is also the father of some of her children.

