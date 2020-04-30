Mother of Davie schoolteacher battling COVID-19 pleas for potentially life-saving drug

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a Broward County schoolteacher battling COVID-19 is pleading for doctors to administer an experimental anti-viral drug that may potentially save her daughter’s life.

Stefanie Miller, a teacher at Fox Trail Elementary School in Davie, has been on a ventilator at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines since April 20.

Faye Fogielgarn, Miller’s mother, said she cannot move her daughter to Memorial Regional Hospital due to her condition. Doctors there are performing a clinical trial for the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which has seen great results.

However, Fogielgarn said she is confused why doctors in the same hospital group cannot transfer over the drug to the hospital where her daughter is battling the virus.

“They told me that because this was assigned, the study was assigned to Memorial Regional, that they can’t use it at Memorial West,” Fogielgarn said. “It behooves me to think that they can’t — separate miles apart who are dying because they can’t get this drug.”

So far, Miller has received COVID-19 convalescent plasma, but that treatment has not worked. The schoolteacher has also developed double pneumonia, a secondary infection and she is losing more blood.

Fogielgarn feels that she is running out of time, and she is afraid that she is going to lose her daughter.

7News has reached out to the hospital to see if there’s anything that could be done, such as a Memorial Regional doctor coming to Memorial West to administer the drug, and they said they are looking into all of the possibilities, and they will get back to us.

