Mother of 5-year-old shot charged with neglect

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was shot in Miami has been arrested.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Tralliney Shomdrea Coleman Wednesday, charging her with neglect and drug charges.

The exact details around Coleman’s arrest are not clear.

Coleman’s daughter was shot three times, Tuesday, and is now in critical condition but stable condition.

According to police, 41-year-old Jonathan Craig, who lived with the family, shot the girl as she slept on a futon with her siblings in the living room of their home.

Investigators said hours before the shooting, Craig had pulled out his gun in front of the children, saying there were armed men outside the apartment.

Craig now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, child abuse and drug trafficking.

Coleman is being held on a $66,000 bond. A judge has also ordered that Coleman’s two other children be placed in foster care and receive immediate therapy.

A status hearing for the child custody situation has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

