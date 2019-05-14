Mother of 4 killed on Mother’s Day following DUI crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is sharing their story of grief after a mother of four was killed on Mother’s Day by an alleged drunk driver in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said Guerda Franhille was on her way home from work when a drunk driver struck her vehicle at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Taft Street, just before 11:30 p.m., Sunday.

“She was coming home to her family. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it because of a drunk driver,” said Frantzy Franhille, the victim’s husband.

Detectives said 34-year-old Wilmer Omar Membreno Cruz was the driver who slammed into her vehicle, causing Guerda to hit someone else.

“I just can’t believe that this happened to her on Mother’s Day,” said Ashley Franhille, the victim’s daughter. “Mother’s Day will never be the same for me.”

The family spoke out Tuesday night in hopes that people can learn from the tragic crash.

“Imagine having to wake up at 4 a.m. to hear that your mom’s dead,” said Dayshaun Franhille, one of the victim’s children.

Guerda’s husband of nearly 30 years is now on a personal mission to become a voice for change.

“If you’re drinking and driving, I hope you learn something here and you stop it,” said Frantzy.

He has now lost his partner, a woman he calls almost perfect. Frantzy said he never thought he wouldn’t have his wife by his side.

“All because of that drunk driver. All because of him killing my wife. He is responsible for her death,” he said.

Police have since arrested Cruz, who had a blood alcohol level more than three times over the legal limit.

Meanwhile, the mom of four will always be remembered by her family, who are holding onto their memories.

“She made me into the woman I am today. Without her, I would be nothing,” said Ashley.

According to police, Cruz kept driving after the crash and struck another car at a gas station.

He faces several charges, including negligent manslaughter, DUI with damage and driving without a license.

