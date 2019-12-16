Mother of 2 speaks out after being robbed at gunpoint in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is speaking out after, she said, three robbers held them up at gunpoint and ransacked their home.

Masked men broke in and held them hostage in West Hollywood, just south of Sheridan Street, Thursday night.

Inside the home were a couple, their brother and the couple’s two young children who were 7 years old and 6 months old.

The mother, who did not want to show her face on camera, said that when the robbery was taking place, she just wanted it to be over.

“We heard the sliding glass door, but I assumed it was like a friend or something,” she said.

The homeowner said three men broke into the home while the homeowner, her husband and their baby were awake and in their bedroom.

“All of a sudden, I turn around and I see two guys with guns in our faces,” she said.

The woman said the next words she heard were chilling.

“[One of them said], ‘If you move, we’re gonna blow your brains out,'” she said.

The homeowner said her brother-in-law had been playing a video game in the living room when one robber grabbed him and forced him to crawl to the bedroom.

One robber stayed in the bedroom with the couple.

“The guy was standing like this the entire time,” said the homeowner while showing how the robber held his gun.

The other two robbers began a marathon of stealing. They went through drawers and closets.

“Designer bags that we had, a bunch of jewelry,” said the homeowner. “They also took our entire perfume collection, all of our Christmas presents, and they took five guns.”

The most painful thing they took, she said, were charm necklaces that held pictures of the couple’s late mothers and grandmothers.

The couple’s 7-year-old daughter slept through the entire ordeal.

The homeowner said she is glad her daughter did not wake up during the robbery because it spared her some of the trauma.

She said the robbers forced the family into a closet before fleeing the home.

She also said she could only think of one thing the entire time.

“The kids, honestly,” she said. “That’s all we could think about was, ‘Oh, my God. They’re gonna shoot us.’ I just wanted them out of the house. I wanted it over with.”

The mother of two said at one point, one of the gunmen allowed her to make a bottle for her 6-month-old while continuing to hold them at gunpoint.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

