SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a mother was killed by her husband in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at a home along Southwest 20th Street and 134th Avenue just after midnight, Friday.

Authorities said the 40-year-old husband shot his wife before trying to take his own life.

The couple’s children, a 13-year-old and a five-year-old, were home at the time.

The 13-year-old called 911.

Police said the shooter survived and is currently in critical condition.

They continue to investigate.

