Mother mourns teen skateboarder fatally hit by truck in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is mourning the death of her son after he was fatally hit by a truck in Fort Lauderdale while skateboarding.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 15-year-old Elvis Innocent was riding a skateboard on Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard when a truck backed into him, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

The 15-year-old’s mother, Macgdala Innocent, remembers the last conversation she had with her son.

“He talking to me. Give me a hug,” said Innocent. “He asked me for $2. I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You know I love you. Give me $2.’ I said, ‘No, no $2.'”

Innocent said her son wanted to go to a nearby store to get something to eat.

“I believe she told him not to go, and he went anyway,” said Piérdela Williams, the victim’s aunt. “He was on a skateboard, and a truck hit him, and it seemed like he went up in the air and fell, so it was a head trauma.”

Elvis’ family said he was a good student and a basketball player at Fort Lauderdale High School.

“It’s very tragic for everyone. He was a very loving kid. Always smiling. I mean, always willing to help,” said Williams. “Very good in school. He was a great basketball player. The night that he died, all the basketball players came here, the coach came, and the school has offered a lot of support.”

Innocent’s grief has become too much for her to bear at times.

“I had a very good son,” said Innocent before emotionally turning away from the camera.

Innocent now wonders how she will get by without him.

“I’m going to die too. I’m going to die too,” she said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the truck that hit Elvis was not at fault and will not be charged.

