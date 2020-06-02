Mother, lawyer of kneeling protester pushed by FLPD officer speak out after cop’s suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother and lawyer of a protester who was seen on cellphone video being pushed by a Fort Lauderdale Police officer are speaking out about the incident.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Danielle Casey, spoke to 7News on Tuesday after the video of her daughter being shoved by the officer went viral online. She said her daughter is too distraught at the moment to comment on the incident.

“To come around and to literally, blatantly shove her to the ground — that is not right,” Casey said.

She was protesting outside the Second Street garage in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon when officer Steven Pohorence could be seen on video shoving her daughter as she kneeled on the ground.

“We are out here standing up for peace, for everyone to come together, and you display actions like this?” said Casey.

Moments later, another officer appeared to remove Poherence from the scene.

Witnesses at the demonstration said this was the moment when tensions rose between protesters and Fort Lauderdale Police.

The standoff went on for hours where agitators shot fireworks and threw bricks at officers, and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Casey’s mother and lawyer spoke out one day after Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione held a news conference about the incident.

Maglione said at around the same time, another officer had her vehicle’s window smashed and that they are working to determine which event occurred first.

He also said he doesn’t believe the officer’s actions started any type of confrontation, but he said it’s very possible that the officer’s actions escalated the situation.

“It could have. That’s a reasonable conclusion,” Maglione said.

Casey said even if that was happening, this incident with her daughter shouldn’t have happened.

She also said although her daughter sustained minor physical injuries, she sustained emotional ones as well.

“My daughter has nightmares from this. She does not sleep,” said Casey.

“We’re working closely with the internal affairs investigation,” said the family’s lawyer, Joseph Madalon. “We want to make sure they take all the appropriate disciplinary actions, and we’ll be with them side by side to assist them in their investigation and demand that the right things be done.”

Poherence has since been suspended while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation into the incident.

7News has been able to obtain Poherence’s personnel file where he has mostly received high praise.

He received a Life Saving award back in July. However, in October, he was sent to mandatory training to improve his interactions with the public, with an emphasis on public speaking.

