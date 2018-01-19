Mother jailed after 1-year-old dies from burn injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother faced a judge after police said her 1-year-old died from bad burns.

Thirty-five-year-old Christina Hurt is a mother of six and is now in jail after her baby’s death.

The baby, identified as Ethan Coley, was found dead at a Southwest Miami-Dade home, Thursday, around noon.

Neighbors in the area described the panicked scene as they tried to save the little boy.

According to a police report, Hurt told officials that two of her children tried to bathe Coley on Wednesday at their home when her “4-year-old son made the bathwater extremely hot, causing the victim to sustain severe burns.”

Instead of taking him to the hospital, Hurt tried home remedies. She gave Coley Tylenol and juice, the report stated, before she went to sleep.

On Thursday, she took Coley to his godmother’s house in the Goulds neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade where he died. “That baby died in my arms,” Dixie Rogers said. “He was gasping for air. He was burned, all of his front side, all of his back side.”

Rogers is now furious with Hurt’s decision. “I begged her before to take that baby to the hospital,” Rogers said. “She wouldn’t take him. Then she’s going to bring him to my house the next day, and he dies in my arms, so she needs to stay away and stay in jail because I did not deserve that and neither did the baby.”

Hurt faced a judge Friday afternoon with a bond set at $20,000.

This is not the first time Hurt has been in trouble for not getting help for an injured child.

Back in 2014, Hurt was arrested after one of her children suffered a skull fracture.

She was placed on probation and people close to her said it wasn’t that long ago that her children were returned to her care.

The children’s father was present for a hearing in juvenile court, but he’s not getting the five children. “I will place them in the custody of the Department of Children and Families,” said Judge Jason Dimitris.

The children will receive counseling as they grieve the death of their baby brother.

DCF has since launched an investigation.

Hurt remains behind bars.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.