Mother hides in Hialeah home with baby during robbery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother hid in fear with her 3-month-old son as two robbers broke into her house in Hialeah.

Cassandra, the homeowner and new mother, was home with the infant when, she said, two men broke into her Hialeah home, located near West Fourth Lane and 53rd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t think anyone comes to visit someone with a ski mask on,” she said off camera.

These were terrifying moments for the victim. “I saw a second gentleman who had a hoodie and a ski mask. That’s when I noticed this was a robbery,” she said. “I grabbed my son who is a 3-month-old and I ran to the room in the back of the house.”

According to police, the two subjects approached the house and knocked on the victim’s door. When no one answered, they broke into the house, unaware that the homeowner and her 3-month-old baby were hiding inside.

Once Cassandra got to a room, she called 911, and that’s when, she said, the robbers busted through a window on the side of the house.

Cassandra said all she could think about was one thing. “To protect my son,” she said. “The first thing that came to my find was my son. And to call 911. I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Hialeah Police and K9 units responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officials spotted the getaway car with the third subject inside, identified as Freddy Dilogene.

The two other men, later identified as Elijan Harrell and Walter Washington, were caught on surveillance video as they fled the scene. Police managed to capture and take them into custody.

The victim said she does not recognize any of the suspects, but she is glad they are arrested and off the streets. “You’re just [breaking] into someone’s house and stealing my belongings,” Cassandra said. “They’re not good civilians.”

All three suspects have long criminal histories.

Cassandra said she is now looking into buying an alarm system.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.