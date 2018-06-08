Mother duck, ducklings saved after falling into Lauderdale Lakes drain

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of ducks were rescued from a drain in Lauderdale Lakes after they fell in.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews climbed into the sewer after a little boy said he saw the mother duck and her ducklings fall into it, Friday.

The child stayed on the scene to help, as rescuers pulled out the animals one by one.

After the rescue, the ducks were able to waddle away safely.

