Mother dead, son transported following drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has died and her teenage son had to be rushed to the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home along the 12800 block of Northwest 18th Court just before 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived, police said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. 7News cameras captured paramedics taking the teenager inside of the hospital, but his condition remains unknown.

DRIVE BY SHOOTING | A mother is dead, her son in the hospital after a drive by shooting early this AM in NWMD. Neighbors heard at least a dozen shots on Nw 18 Ct/129th St pic.twitter.com/lH5jFvzVF7 — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) January 26, 2020

According to police, their preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting.

The victims’ family has confirmed that the woman and the teenage boy are mother and son, and they were sleeping inside of the home when the shooting occurred.

Neighbors said they woke up to several gunshots, and at least 10 shell casings were found in front of the home.

The family had recently moved into the neighborhood, and the victims’ family believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

