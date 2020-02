ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and daughter were not hurt after they were saved at sea by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers near Islamorada.

Officials received a distress call from the duo, who were paddleboarding, Tuesday.

An FWC officer and a good Samaritan found them and brought them back to shore.

