MIAMI (WSVN) - As the partial government shutdown continues, businesses and other entities are offering to help affected employees, and a South Florida family is stepping up as well.

In Miami, Mayra Guell and her daughter Myrissa have teamed up to bring relief to federal workers and their loved ones.

Mayra, who owns New Wave Learning Centers, said she’s offering free child care services for air traffic control and Transportation Security Administration employees.

Her daughter, who is a real estate agent, is discounting her commission for those who own investment properties and want to sell so they can put a little more money in their pockets.

“I feel like this will ease the minds of the parents who are having difficulty not receiving their paychecks through this difficult time,” said Mayra.

“I think when anybody invests in real estate is kind of like a shoulder to lean on for a rainy day,” said Myrissa, “and right now, it’s definitely a rainy day.”

The child care services are for children ages 2 through 5.

Both offers are on the table until the shutdown ends.

