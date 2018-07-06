HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and daughter are recovering in the hospital after, police said, they were struck on the Fourth of July by a driver who fled the scene.

According to Hollywood Police, the victims were driving back from a fireworks show on a scooter when, all of a sudden, a driver struck them in the area of Wiley Street and South 26th Avenue, Wednesday night.

The force of the impact caused the mother and her 12-year-old daughter to fly off the scooter in different directions.

Investigators said the motorist then fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Paramedics took the mother to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Her daughter was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with a broken femur. She has undergone various operations.

Hollywood Police are looking for a black Nissan or Hyundai.

The mother’s husband created a GoFundMe page to help his wife and daughter with medical expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

