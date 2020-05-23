Mother charged with murder following death of 9-year-old boy with autism in SW Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 9-year-old boy with autism who was found dead near a Southwest Miami-Dade golf course has been arrested and charged with murder.

Patricia Ripley, the mother of Alejandro Ripley, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder, early Saturday morning.

She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade without bond.

“For everyone that has sent their condolences, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Alejandro’s older brother said in a Instagram post. “I’ll respond to all of you when I’m able to. All I’m going to say is everyone who knows my family, brother, mother, father, you know. Thank you all and God Bless.”

An AMBER Alert was issued after investigators said Alejandro was taken from the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade Home Depot just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Patricia initially told police two men forced her off the road near Southwest 88th Street and 157th Avenue and blocked her vehicle in.

“The passenger of the vehicle exits the vehicle, approaches the mother and demands drugs,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez on Friday. “The mother is insisting that she does not have any drugs, and so the passenger, at that point, reaches in, grabs her cellphone, steals the cellphone and takes her child.”

The AMBER Alert was cancelled after a passer-by found a body near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club at Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.