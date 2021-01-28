Mother, boyfriend of 22-year-old woman plead for help a year after she was shot, killed on I-95

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Last year, 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez was shot to death while riding on Interstate 95 in a car with her boyfriend.

The shooter has not been found. Now, her mother and her boyfriend are pleading for help.

Police released new surveillance video that showed the vehicle they believe may have been involved.

In the video, a man is seen going into a vehicle in the area that police believe the bullets came from.

Gonzalez’s mother, Sheilla Nunez, is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar accompanied her and translated for her as she spoke.

“Please, we need to ask the community, the city, the different members of the community, if you have any information, please to help me to resolve this case which is obviously the most difficult case of my life,” she said.

“It was terrible, that night,” said Gonzalez’s boyfriend. “It was terrible, terrible. I jumped [out of] the car and the guy drove up on the other side. Super terrible.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $7,000 reward.

