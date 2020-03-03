Mother becomes emotional in court while facing her son’s alleged killer

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a man who was shot to death in Hialeah became emotional in court as she faced her son’s alleged killer.

Alejandro Sanchez, 28, was killed along the 5600 block of West 21st Avenue, Monday morning. On Tuesday, during his alleged killer’s bond court hearing, his grieving mother began crying as she addressed the judge.

“She took my son’s life,” she said in court on Tuesday. “She shot my son in cold blood. She deserves to pay for that. She took his life.”

Hialeah Police arrested 23-year-old Karina Corbalan the day of the shooting, saying she fired multiple shots that killed Sanchez.

“You are arrested for one count of second-degree murder,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said.

Neighbor Xiomara Antunez said her daughter saw and heard the shooting unfold on their Ring surveillance camera.

“She shoots the car,” Antunez said. “We only heard the ‘Poom, poom, poom.’ We went out, and he fell there running.”

Antunez said Corbalan and Sanchez were dating for some time, and she overheard shouts and yelling — possibly an argument — before the shots rang out. She also said Sanchez’s mother then arrived on the scene and another argument ensued.

“They argue, the mother and the girl, and she said, ‘You kill my son. ‘You kill my son,’ and she didn’t realize that he was dead,” Antunez said. “She said, ‘Wake up, wake up, Alex’ — the girl.”

Sanchez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Police recovered the gun at the scene, and Corbalan was taken into custody.

“There’s probable cause for the charge of second-degree murder, no bond,” Glazer said.

“I want to be involved in everything because I want to see her pay for what she did to my family,” Sanchez’s mother said.

Sanchez’s mother said they will hold a candlelight by the scene of the shooting at 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.