Mother, baby hospitalized after bus stop crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a mother and her baby to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck by a car while waiting for the bus in Oakland Park, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at the bus stop located at 3900 N. Andrews Ave., at around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital. They are both expected to be OK.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene. He declined to comment.

His vehicle sustained significant damage to the front. It was later towed away.

Authorities continue to investigate.

