Mother arrested for death of 2 daughters killed in Pompano Beach apartment fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of two children killed in a Pompano Beach apartment fire has been arrested.

Pompano Beach Police officials said 22-year-old Jeny Melendez-Ramirez was arrested Friday afternoon after she left her 5-year-old and 5-month-old daughters in the care of their 16-year-old aunt on Saturday morning.

The teenage aunt left the two young girls home alone when she went to Walmart to buy food.

Investigators said the apartment somehow caught fire, claiming the lives of the children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Melendez-Ramirez now faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Police also said the teen who was left watching the children is now in state custody.

