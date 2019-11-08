Mother arrested for alleged abuse, neglect of her 2 children in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has been arrested after she was allegedly caught on surveillance video tossing her two children onto a Fort Lauderdale driveway while under the influence.

Surveillance video captured the alleged incident along North 13th Lane at around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

A babysitter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she was watching Sarice Sharp’s two young boys and thought everything was fine until she came to pick them up.

The babysitter said Sharp smelled of alcohol and was not acting right.

“I guess she was angry because the 1-year-old kept crying, so she’s like, ‘Shut up,'” the babysitter said. “She was telling him to ‘Shut the … up,’ and I was like, ‘Hey, you can’t talk to them like that. He’s just a baby. He’s crying, so what?'”

The babysitter said she offered to watch the boys and offered to call an Uber for Sharp, but she ultimately called police.

“I was like, ‘If I let her leave with these kids, anything can happen to them,'” the babysitter said. “When they get down the street, they could have a broken bone or something. I was crying because I couldn’t believe that she was doing that.”

In the video, Sharp could be seen walking with her two small children with the older child trailing behind after picking them up from the babysitter.

The video shows a young boy falling to the ground next to a car, and moments later, Sharp could be seen throwing the younger child onto a driveway.

Sharp then walks back and retrieves the older child. She seems to drop him onto the driveway as well.

She appeared in court on Friday, where it was revealed many of her immediate family members are in jail, so for now, the boys will remain in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Sharp faces two counts of child abuse and two counts of neglect of children.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.