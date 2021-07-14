LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a mother after two sisters were found floating in a Lauderhill canal.

Police arrested Tinessa Hogan. Hogan faces two counts of first degree murder.

Her daughters, 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan, were both found dead in a canal on June 22.

Neighbors and first responders found the girls hours apart near Northwest 21st Street and 56th Avenue.

If you have any information on this double homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

