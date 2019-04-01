Mother arrested after child nearly drowns in Florida resort hot tub

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Mother has been arrested after her child nearly drowned in a resort hot tub.

According to WESH, 36-year-old Apryl Connolly was arrested and charged with child neglect after detectives said she admitted to consuming alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone before the incident.

Investigators said Connolly, her 3-year-old twin boys and their father were in the pool area at the Perry’s Ocean Edge Resort. As the pool was closing, the boys’ father left the boys in Connolly’s care while he started gathering their belongings.

That’s when the two boys got into the hot tub, and one of the boys went to the middle and went under the water.

A desk clerk who was watching the surveillance saw what was going on and radioed another staff member who then pulled the boy from the water and began performing CPR.

The boy was eventually rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

According to Fox 35, police said Connolly was drunk and high and not paying attention.

They said she admitted that she had taken three shots of tequila, was mixing booze with pills and smoking pot and that she thought other people in the area were watching her son.

