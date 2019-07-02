Mother arrested after allegedly leaving 4-year-old in car while attending job fair

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens mother has been arrested after she allegedly attended a job fair and left her child unattended in the car.

Twenty-five-year-old Amber Collier was arrested by Miramar Police after her 4-year-old daughter was found alone in a car.

Police said she left her alone for approximately an hour.

Officers responded to a call about a child locked inside of a Nissan Altima outside of a Sam’s Club, located on the 1900 block of South University Drive, just after 11:30 a.m., Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they said the child was visibly upset, prompting them to ask her to unlock the car, according to the arrest form.

The engine and air conditioning was on, and according to officers the child said she felt fine.

According to the arrest form, Collier told officers she left her child in the car to participate in the job fair, gave her a cellphone and told her to contact police if an emergency took place.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking into the building at approximately 10:30 a.m. and not coming back out until about an hour later.

The incident was reported to Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations, and Collier was charged child neglect without great bodily harm.

She was given a $2,500 bond, that has since been posted, and was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

