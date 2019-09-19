Mother arrested after 3-year-old found wandering outside Lauderhill strip club

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is waking up behind bars after her daughter was found wandering alone in the parking lot of a Lauderhill strip club.

Lauderhill Police officers responded to the scene outside Vegas Cabaret, located on the 5400 block of North University Drive just before 2 a.m., Wednesday.

A 3-year-old girl was found wandering and led the responding officers to a vehicle in the parking lot. The car was not running, had a back window cracked open, and the back seat had several toys sprawled around.

Nearly 35 minutes later, a woman, later identified as Manouchika Daniels, came up to the officers and identified herself as the mother to the child and car owner.

Investigators said Daniels left her daughter alone in the car at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night when she went to work at the strip club.

She has since been charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, and her 3-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Daniels appeared before a judge on Thursday morning and ordered held on $5,000 bond.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with additional information to reach out to the department at 954-497-4700.

