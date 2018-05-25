Mother and toddler die after being struck in Tampa street race

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A toddler has died a day after police say she and her mother were struck by two Florida teenagers who were street racing.

John Reisinger of Tampa told the Tampa Bay Times that his niece’s 21-month-old daughter Lillia died Thursday. The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt of Jeromesville, Ohio, died Wednesday at the scene.

Police say Raubenolt was pushing Lillia in a stroller and crossing legally at an intersection when they were struck Wednesday by a Ford Mustang, which was racing a Nissan. Witnesses said the two cars were going as fast as 60 miles an hour.

Two teens, 18-year-old Cameron Herrin and 17-year-old John Barrineau, each face two counts of vehicular homicide and street racing, Fox 13 reports. The two had just graduated from high school on Monday. A passenger in one of the cars, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, also was charged with street racing after investigators said he did nothing to stop the race.

The city of Tampa announced that the speed limit on the road will be reduced from 40 to 35 miles per hour following the deadly crash.

Reisinger said the mother and daughter were in Florida while her husband was getting certified as a pilot, and bad weather delayed their return.

A GoFundMe account had been created for the victims.

