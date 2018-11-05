Mother accused of locking child in car while she went drinking at Deerfield Beach bar

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has been arrested after she allegedly left her child inside her car while she patronized a Deerfield Beach bar.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 29-year-old Jennifer Potts just after 2:30 a.m., Monday.

Potts is accused of leaving the child in the car while she drank at the Padono Bar and Grill, located near Hillsborough Boulevard and North Military Trail.

The child’s age remains unknown.

It is unclear how authorities were notified of the situation.

The child was taken to Broward Health North to be evaluated. It is unknown if the child was injured. However, the child was seen looking around and appeared to be alert.

Potts has been charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

