HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother who said she was trying to dodge danger ended up making a costly mistake after she crashed into the fence of a car dealership in Hialeah.

The woman crashed into Your Boss Auto on Le Jeune Road, at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

A blue SUV suffered the brunt of the crash with its windshield damaged as well as its hood and headlight.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, only in the movies,” said general manager Freddy Garcia.

The car landed on top of another vehicle inside the dealership when it crashed.

“When I saw it, I was very scared because, I said, by what I seen from here must be someone really hurt,” Garcia said.

The woman who was behind the wheel did not want to speak on camera but said she was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle when she slammed on the gas instead of the brakes.

Her 4-year-old daughter was also with her at the time.

Garcia said he thinks the fence helped protect the woman and her child by acting like a ramp.

“The fence wouldn’t be there, she might hit this car from crash, and it would be worse,” Garcia said.

The fence, the blue SUV and a white van were damaged in the crash.

“I estimate that it should be around, probably, $10,000,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he’s glad everyone walked away from the accident OK.

“The best thing that happened is that all human beings were safe,” he said.

The dealership will now move forward with the insurance process, according to Garcia.

