Most dogs found in filthy West Miami-Dade home up for adoption amid recovery

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Most of the 107 dogs who were saved from a dangerous situation at a home in West Miami-Dade are now up for adoption, and South Floridians are stepping in to find them a “fur-ever” family.

Long lines of dog lovers filled the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. in Doral, Saturday.

Shari Bailey said she will know which of the new arrivals is the one she’s going to take home.

“Whichever one makes my heart melt,” she said.

But these precious pups landed at the shelter after a disgusting discovery on Monday, when they were found living in filth.

“I actually cried because I love dogs, and I’m like, who would do this to all these dogs,” said Shikyma Clare.

The Humane Animal Response Team found 107 Shih-tzu and Pekingese mixed breeds cramped in a single home along Southwest 76th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

MDAS spokesperson Kathleen Labrada said the dogs were forced to live in urine and feces.

“The dogs are stained yellow from living in so much filth. It’s just a very unfortunate condition for these animals,” she said.

As a result, Labrada said, some are suffering from life-long ailments.

“I felt bad for the dogs because, I mean, it’s too many dogs,” said Aida Gonzalez. “You can’t take care of that many dogs.”

“There are a number of medical issues that these dogs are suffering from,” she said. “The long-term neglect that they’ve endured has resulted in some of the dogs losing their eyes. Some dogs have lost one eye. Some dogs have lost both.”

All of the dogs have received veterinary care. Many are facing a long road to recovery.

But even though some of the canines are not yet ready for adoption, they are now getting a second chance at life.

For Clare, it was love at first sight with her new pup.

“He already took a leak on the paperwork, so yeah, I think that’s our bond,” said Bailey.

Authorities are reviewing all the evidence to determine whether this was a hoarding situation or something more serious.

