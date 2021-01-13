More vaccine sites open across South Florida as demand to get inoculated remains high

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional vaccination sites continue to open across South Florida as thousands of seniors 65 and older try to snag appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Coral Square mall in Coral Springs joined the growing list of locations across South Florida offering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors 65 and older with an appointment.

One day prior, the Department of Health started distributing vaccines at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials at Broward Health plan on administering 500 doses a day at the soccer stadium.

Vaccines are being administered only to those who have a scheduled appointment.

“Our objective is to give vaccines and administer because we know that’s saving lives,” said Dr. Aldo Calvo.

“I haven’t been anywhere since March, but next week I hope to go to north Florida,” said vaccine recipient Kathryn Remsem.

While some seniors were able to roll up their sleeves and get their first dose of the vaccine, getting an appointment for many others still remains an issue.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to maintain the supply chain and to ensure that there are sufficient vaccinations,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

“The vaccine is critically important, and we do not have the supply that we need,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Cava said local leaders are working to get the medication, but it can’t come soon enough.

She is expected to stop by the Tropical Park vaccine distribution site later on Wednesday.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.