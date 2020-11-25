More travelers flock to South Florida airports one day before Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Even with a spike in COVID-19 cases, Americans are still traveling for the holidays.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that Wednesday and Sunday will be the busiest travel days as passengers travel to and from Thanksgiving destinations.

7News cameras captured early travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport, at around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has urged people not to travel this holiday season.

AAA said they expect, at least, a 10% drop in travel compared to 2019.

Still, millions are feeling comfortable enough to make these trips to family and friends.

TSA reported that millions of Americans have already made their way through Florida airports since Friday.

For CDC’s guide on traveling this holiday season, click here.

