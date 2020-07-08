More than 80 luxury vehicles seized by HSI, CBP in alleged smuggling scheme out of Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security revealed that dozens of vehicles were seized after being illegally smuggled out of Port Everglades.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury called the incident an elaborate scheme.

“A lot of these vehicles are linked and associated with people who cannot get these vehicles or not permitted to do business within the Unites States,” he said.

Officials said they have only scratched the surface of the scheme.

More than 80 luxury cars, trucks and SUV’s were illegally bound for Venezuela, according to authorities.

“We have Mercedes, we have Lexus, a lot of Toyota trucks,” said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Port Director Dylan Defrancisi.

“There’s estimated over $3 million worth of cars right here, and what our investigation is unfolding is this is a drop in the bucket,” said Salisbury.

HSI and CBP are working together on what they called one of the largest seizures of its kind.

“Many of the pickup trucks were outfitted with police gear which is a sure indication that they were going to be used for the foreign government police forces or military forces,” said Defrancisi.

Many of the vehicles were traced back to local businesses. HSI said those local businesses are on their radar.

“How all these vehicles were going to Venezuela, paid for in cash, and none of the businesses involved knew about it — it raises a lot of questions for us,” said Salisbury.

Some of the vehicles reportedly had their Vehicular Identification Number (VIN) numbers scratched off, so officials are looking into whether or not the vehicles were stolen.

Officials continue to investigate.

